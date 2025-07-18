Arizona State Retirement System Sells 842 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,852,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 203,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX opened at $63.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $78.85.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKX. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

