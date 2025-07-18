Arizona State Retirement System Sells 88 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Fabrinet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Illumine Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 18,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,320. This trade represents a 50.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total value of $559,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,559.98. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FN. B. Riley raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays set a $234.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $235.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.33.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN stock opened at $309.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.47 and its 200-day moving average is $227.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $148.55 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $871.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.12 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

