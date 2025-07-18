Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP increased its holdings in Light & Wonder by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Light & Wonder by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on Light & Wonder from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

Light & Wonder Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $98.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.24. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.93 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.