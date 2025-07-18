Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Toro by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Toro by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 1.2% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Toro by 100.0% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $356,740.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,930.22. This represents a 12.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,749.54. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTC. Northland Capmk lowered Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Toro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.75.

NYSE:TTC opened at $74.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.85. Toro Company has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

