Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Voya Financial by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Voya Financial by 666.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 36.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $112,506.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493.90. This trade represents a 82.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE VOYA opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average is $67.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $84.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.56. Voya Financial had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Articles

