Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,916,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $1,111,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $230.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.64 and its 200 day moving average is $245.10. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $312.56.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by ($0.02). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.