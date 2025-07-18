Atlas Salt (OTC:REMRF) Trading Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Atlas Salt Inc. (OTC:REMRF – Get Free Report) traded down 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 5,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 12,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Atlas Salt Trading Down 6.9%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

Atlas Salt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Salt Inc engages in the valuation, exploration, development, and production of industrial mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, nepheline, and other mineral deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned in the Great Atlantic salt project in the Bay St.

