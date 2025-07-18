Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TEAM. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.81.

Atlassian stock opened at $190.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of -114.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.80, for a total value of $1,643,646.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 174,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,160,220.80. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,768,191.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,827,448.08. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 447,725 shares of company stock worth $93,163,341. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,486,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 17,941.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,693,000 after buying an additional 2,160,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,737,000 after buying an additional 1,806,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,171,000 after buying an additional 1,777,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

