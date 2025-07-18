Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stake Decreased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Autoliv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Autoliv by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $116.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.18.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 32.22%.

Autoliv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 31.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Autoliv from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALV

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $168,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,041.76. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.