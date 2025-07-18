Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 145.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 40,095 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $12,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Argus set a $240.00 target price on Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.60.

Badger Meter Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of BMI opened at $246.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.83. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.17 and a fifty-two week high of $256.08.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

