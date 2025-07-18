Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 1,893 Shares of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ICL Group by 754.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. ICL Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 5.66%. Equities analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.0426 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.80 to $6.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

