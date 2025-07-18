Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 7,098 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Constellium by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Constellium by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Price Performance

NYSE CSTM opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.69. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16.

Constellium Profile

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.