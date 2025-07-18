Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,054,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303,472 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,384,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,668,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 458,783 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,008,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 61,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 4.9%

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 448,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $999,998.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 668,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,198.77. This trade represents a 203.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor J. Coleman bought 224,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $499,999.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 711,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,015.18. This represents a 46.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,139,007 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,986 in the last three months. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

