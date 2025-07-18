Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,392 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,392 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vipshop by 19.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 22.5% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $17.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on VIPS shares. Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VIPS

Vipshop Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.