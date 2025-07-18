Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,392 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,392 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vipshop by 19.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 22.5% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.
Vipshop Stock Up 1.3%
NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $17.94.
Vipshop Profile
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.
