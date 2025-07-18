Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 67.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCU opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58.

CCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

