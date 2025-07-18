Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 6,169 Shares of HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,989 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in HudBay Minerals were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 9,877.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in HudBay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in HudBay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,716 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial raised HudBay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins began coverage on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

HudBay Minerals Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $9.81 on Friday. HudBay Minerals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $594.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

HudBay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

