Ballentine Partners LLC Buys New Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 998 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $687,486,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 17,941.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,693,000 after buying an additional 2,160,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Atlassian by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Atlassian by 499.7% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,575,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $190.62 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $304.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $1,451,521.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 406,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,930,615.65. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $1,451,521.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 406,245 shares in the company, valued at $76,930,615.65. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 447,725 shares of company stock valued at $93,163,341. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.