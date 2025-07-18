Ballentine Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,536 Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 11,234.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $479.79 million, a PE ratio of 239.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Medical REIT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 57,332 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $372,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,000. This trade represents a 55.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

