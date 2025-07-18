Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,706 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 468.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Generation Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.0219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 5%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ambev from $2.60 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.60.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

