Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6,208,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 620,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 620,800 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 61,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,934,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,288,000 after acquiring an additional 315,899 shares during the period. MFG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 33,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,944.60. Following the sale, the director owned 289,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,422.62. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,039,470.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 724,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,263,191.55. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,168. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cowen began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $22.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

