Ballentine Partners LLC Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 232.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,847 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Plug Power by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 1,182.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 14,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Plug Power

In related news, insider Paul B. Middleton bought 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $669,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,558,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,805.92. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of PLUG opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Plug Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.29.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.92 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 312.29% and a negative return on equity of 82.21%. Research analysts predict that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Wall Street Zen raised Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Plug Power from $1.10 to $0.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Plug Power from $1.80 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Plug Power from $1.70 to $0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Plug Power from $1.25 to $0.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

