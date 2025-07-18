Ballentine Partners LLC Has $170,000 Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,554,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 108,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 34,054 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE WDS opened at $15.90 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CLSA raised Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Macquarie lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodside Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WDS

About Woodside Energy Group

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.