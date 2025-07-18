Ballentine Partners LLC Has $176,000 Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,946 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

HMY opened at $14.02 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

