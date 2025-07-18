Ballentine Partners LLC Has $209,000 Stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 42.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 27.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $273.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.91.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $263.24 on Friday. Vulcan Materials Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.08 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $764,640. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

