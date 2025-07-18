Ballentine Partners LLC Has $68,000 Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTON. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 284,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 385.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 48,023 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $764,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In related news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 145,622 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $910,137.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 235,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,493.75. The trade was a 38.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 38,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $269,407.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 294,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,620.32. The trade was a 11.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,585 shares of company stock worth $3,688,758 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

