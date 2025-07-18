Ballentine Partners LLC Has $78,000 Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,738,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 785,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.32. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $134,362.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 101,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,415.03. This trade represents a 14.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,569.60. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,061 shares of company stock worth $667,775 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares set a $12.00 price objective on Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

