Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,510,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,845,000 after buying an additional 544,198 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,303,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 92,373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,441,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of AQN stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Dividend Announcement

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $692.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Featured Articles

