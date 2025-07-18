Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $200,000 in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 5.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 113,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,803,000 after purchasing an additional 83,301 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,581,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $572,124,000 after buying an additional 651,311 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hess from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Scotiabank set a $155.00 price target on Hess and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.78.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $149.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.62. Hess Corporation has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hess Corporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $34,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,734,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,933,690.79. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

