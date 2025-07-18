Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% during the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,552.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 152,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,294,474.62. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,350,895.25. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 460,792 shares of company stock valued at $104,014,443. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised Take-Two Interactive Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.25.

Shares of TTWO opened at $233.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $245.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

