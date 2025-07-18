Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 237,236,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,050,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016,560 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,755,839 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $279,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,312 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 30.2% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,908,771 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,052,000 after acquiring an additional 905,800 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the first quarter valued at $4,900,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,818,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,078,000 after purchasing an additional 309,752 shares in the last quarter.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Stock Performance

PBR opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.85. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.2806 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 17.6%. This is an increase from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

