Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $135,000 Investment in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AES by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,865,000 after buying an additional 8,027,426 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in AES by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,571,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,499,000 after buying an additional 7,519,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,862,000 after purchasing an additional 381,761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AES by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,948,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The AES Corporation has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AES had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. HSBC reduced their target price on AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

