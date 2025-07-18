Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $168,000 Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,441 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 72,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 38.6% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 59,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 16,675 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 221.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 630,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 434,434 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE:CLF opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,905.65. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Glj Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

