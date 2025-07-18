Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNW. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $4,892,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PNW. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $91.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.26. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.42.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 71.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

