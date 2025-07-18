Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,330,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,768,000 after purchasing an additional 624,955 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Range Resources by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,238,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,554,000 after acquiring an additional 605,315 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,435,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after acquiring an additional 25,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP lifted its position in Range Resources by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 1,312,689 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,231,000 after acquiring an additional 233,906 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 35,850 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $1,449,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 58,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,781.02. The trade was a 38.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Funk sold 13,582 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $475,777.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 54,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,421.82. This represents a 19.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,479. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $38.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63. Range Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $43.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.79.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

