Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 146 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ITT by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ITT by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in ITT by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

ITT Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:ITT opened at $159.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.64 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.30 and its 200-day moving average is $143.66.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.22 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.26%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

