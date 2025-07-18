Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 6,099 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BB. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,911,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 131,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,781,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 480,205 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,224,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 301,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,569,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after buying an additional 1,530,263 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In related news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 26,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $116,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 530,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,183.20. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 16,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $85,139.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,890.75. This represents a 22.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,417 shares of company stock worth $267,524 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $121.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on BlackBerry

About BlackBerry

(Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.