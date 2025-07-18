Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,150,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 10,812.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,042,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,720,000 after buying an additional 2,023,590 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,032,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,849,000 after buying an additional 1,381,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,579,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in Qifu Technology by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,371,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,550,000 after acquiring an additional 648,088 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Qifu Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Qifu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.48. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $48.94.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 38.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

