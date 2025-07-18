Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,868 Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 354.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Get Grifols alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRFS. Wall Street Zen raised Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Grifols from $7.60 to $10.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th.

Grifols Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $10.05 on Friday. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82.

Grifols Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.