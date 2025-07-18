Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 742 Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $331.09 on Friday. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $333.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $310.28 and a 200-day moving average of $293.31.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

