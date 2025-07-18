Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,081 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,638,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 368.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,812,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,664,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,936,000 after buying an additional 5,049,709 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 474.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,744,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial raised Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

