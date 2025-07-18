Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 806.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Adero Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 14,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Trading Down 4.1%

NYSE:PGRE opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGRE. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PGRE

About Paramount Group

(Free Report)

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.