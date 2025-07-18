Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,733 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 976.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 30,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 21,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE LND opened at $3.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $388.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

