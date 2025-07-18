Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 375 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 4,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO opened at $144.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $167.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.19 and its 200 day moving average is $129.92.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 159.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.94.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

