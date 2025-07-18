Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 4,022 Shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,598,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $123,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,935 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,027,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $76,642,000 after purchasing an additional 255,623 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,998,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,205,000 after purchasing an additional 944,189 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,499,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,533,000 after buying an additional 69,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,483,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $46,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,256 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vodafone Group Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ VOD opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Vodafone Group PLC has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $11.03.

Vodafone Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

