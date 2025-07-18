Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 7,953 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,088 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 69,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,082,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,985,000 after buying an additional 306,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXC opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $725.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.40. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. SunCoke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

