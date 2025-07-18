Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $142,000 Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $14,713,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,812,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,503,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,644,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,752 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:BDN opened at $4.26 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $735.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 40.97%. The company had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.10%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney acquired 61,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,614.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,949,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,804.44. The trade was a 2.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.