Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,886,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,561,000 after buying an additional 697,388 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,785,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,310,000 after buying an additional 565,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,844,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,729,000 after buying an additional 284,271 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,843,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,669,000 after buying an additional 109,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,986,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.08.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of EMN opened at $78.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.72. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

