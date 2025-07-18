Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Alamo Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 699,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,732,000 after buying an additional 26,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $705,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,787.76. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total value of $100,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,424.32. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

Alamo Group Stock Up 0.7%

Alamo Group stock opened at $218.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.08. Alamo Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.07 and a fifty-two week high of $230.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.32 and its 200-day moving average is $190.22.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $390.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.08 million. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

