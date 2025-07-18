Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 1,569.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 238,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 224,059 shares in the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 51.0% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. Huntsman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

