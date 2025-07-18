Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 1,569.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 238,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 224,059 shares in the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 51.0% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
Huntsman Price Performance
Shares of HUN stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. Huntsman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.89%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
