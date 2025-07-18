Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOUS. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE HOUS opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $450.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.73.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anywhere Real Estate

(Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.